Ooni of Ife, Aare Adams task INEC on credible polls

By Dapo Akinrefon

THE Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi and the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige, yesterday, tasked the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to conduct free, fair and credible elections.

They said this at the 2019 edition of Oodua Festival, in Ile Ife, Osun state.

In his opening address, Adams restated his belief in restructuring, saying Nigeria can only get it right with restructuring.

His words: “As we look forward to next month’s elections, I will not leave this podium without appealing to the electoral umpire to conduct free, fair and credible elections. This is a great moment in the life of our country. And we need to get it right at all costs.

We cannot afford to fail in the coming elections. In as much as I seek free, fair and credible elections, I am also interested in making a case for restructuring. If we are to make any reasonable change in Nigeria, this country needs restructuring. Whatever name you may call it.

It is really important to restructure the country and for all I care for is nothing but restructuring.”

In his remarks, Ooni of Ife, Oba Ogunwusi, urged the Nigerians to remain committed to the unity and progress of the country, adding that the forthcoming elections offer great opportunities for Nigeria to exercise their franchise without fair or favour.

Oba Adeyeye,who was represented by the Obalufon of Ife, His Royal Majesty, Oba Idowu Adediwura and Lowa Adimula of Ife, High chief Adekola Adeyeye, described the annual Oodua Festival as a pleasant homecoming for all members of the Oodua Progressive Union(OPU) across all the 84 countries in the world, and the Oodua People’s Congress, OPC, in Nigeria.

He said: “The Oodua festival we are celebrating today provide a big opportunity for everybody present to meet and relate with one another. As great sons and daughters of the Yoruba race, we must not fail in our duty to project the cultural identity of the Yoruba race as it is being promoted by Aare Adams, through the Olokun Festival Foundation and the OPC.”