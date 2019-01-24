Onyekuru beats Salah to African Player of the Week

Everton loanee Henry Onyekuru has been named the African Player of the Week for the period January 21st to 27th.

French television network TV5Monde has selected a Team of the Week containing the eleven most outstanding African footballers playing in the main European Leagues and Onyekuru was their number one pick.

READ ALSO: Onyekuru posts fine performance against Fenerbahce

In a 4-4-2 formation, Onyekuru was partnered in attack by Genk’s Tanzania striker Mbwana Samatta, who is the leading scorer in the Belgian First Division A with 16 goals.

The Nigeria international netted a superb hat-trick as Galatasaray hammered Ankaragucu 6-0, as he continues to impress in recent matches ahead of this summer’s Africa Cup of Nations.

The African Team of the Week contains eleven players representing eight different countries, with Ivory Coast, DR Congo and Senegal contributing two players each.

The leading marksman in the English Premier League, Mohamed Salah was deployed as the right offensive midfielder.