Onwubuya, FJP presidential candidate kicks against change of INEC guidelines

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA—THE Freedom and Justice Party, FJP, has kicked against calls by some political actors for a change of the 2019 election guidelines already released by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

The party has in protest against the demands gone to court to tie INEC to stop the commission from taking the action.

The party’s national chairman and presidential candidate in the forth coming general election, Dr. Breakforth Onwubuya, addressing the media in Abuja, yesterday said his court action was on behalf of candidates under the umbrella of Concerned 2019 Election Candidates comprising presidential, senatorial, House of Representatives and State Assembly candidates.

He asked the court to issue an order compelling the INEC to use and rely upon its 2019 regulations and guidelines for the conduct of the forthcoming general elections.

Dr Breakforth said the action was “backed by Section 153 of the Electoral Act, which gave INEC the right to issue guidelines and regulation for the conduct of elections.”

“So what we are saying is the issuance of the 2019 INEC guideline is in line with its statutory provision.