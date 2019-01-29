Onnoghengate : Saraki, Young lawyers back Buhari, shun NBA boycott

The Coalition of Young lawyers under the umbrella of Good Governance Initiative Coalition (GGIC) have shunned the boycott order by the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA).



This is even as the group drummed support for President Muhammadu Buhari in his anti-corruption fight and suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Walter Onnoghen.

The Convener of GGIC, Barr. Hussaini Saraki disclosed the group’s support for Buhari during a solidarity rally at Unity Fountain, Maitama, Abuja.

Saraki urges lawyers under the umbrella to ignore the two days court boycott as directed by the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA)

He stressed that abiding by the boycott order would be sequel to aligning with suspected highly corrupt citizens working for their selfish gains.

Saraki stressed that the group was of the firm believe that no one was above the law, including the CJN.

The group wondered why the CJN did not do the honourable thing by resigning, since he had already accepted the allegations against him.

They therefore stressed that it was right for the CJN to be aside while the case against him is determined.

“You cannot expect the CJN to chair a committee and judge against himself. Infact it is against the doctrine of natural justice to allow the suspended CJN to be a judge in his own case.

“It would have been more honorable if he had stepped down on his own accord,” the group said.



They called on the National Assembly not do anything that will jeopardize the efforts of President Buhari in the fight against corruption.