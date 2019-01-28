Onnoghen : War looms between Saraki, APC Senators over move to head to Supreme Court

*** APC Senate Caucus Disassociates self, it is Illegal, Senate never met, Senate Leader, Lawan

*** I have the support of Majority of Senate leadership to go to Supreme Court, Saraki to Lawan

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- STRONG indications emerged Monday that serious war looms between the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki and the Senators of the All Progressives Congress, APC when they resume next month, following the decision of the Senate President to approach the Supreme to seek interpretation over the suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Walter Onnoghen by President Muhammadu Buhari and replacing him with Justice Ibrahim Tanko Mohammed.



The case filed in the highest court of the land by the Senate was done by the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki.

But in a swift reaction to the action of Saraki, the APC Senators lampooned the decision of the Senate President to go to the Supreme Court, describing the move as illegal, adding that at no time was anyone mandated by the Senate to seek interpretation to the suspension of the CJN.

Reacting to the development, Senate Majority leader, Senator Ahmad Lawan, APC, Yobe North who noted that the Senate President never intimated the APC Senators prior to their decision as the entire Senate never met to take such a decision, however said that the APC Senate Caucus was disassociating itself from it.

A statement by Saraki’s Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, read, “Earlier today( Monday) , the Senate filed a case in the highest court of the land, the Supreme Court, seeking its interpretation on whether President Muhammadu Buhari acted within the provision of the constitution in his suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Hon. Justice Walter Nkannu Onnoghen or whether the action of the President does amount to usurpation of the powers of the Senate as provided for in Section 292 of the constitution.

“Following the filing of the case, the matter of the suspension of the CJN which is the main issue for which the Senate had planned to reconvene tomorrow, has become subjudiced.

“Therefore, in line with the standing rules of the Senate not to debate issues that are already pending before the court, the reconvening of the Senate tomorrow has been put off. The previous adjournment of the Senate till February 19, 2019 stays.”

Senator Lawan in his own statement said, “It has come to the notice of the Senate APC Caucus that the Senate had approached the Supreme Court for the interpretation of the suspension of Justice Walter Onnoghen by the President, Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces.

” For the records, the Senate never met to take such a resolution and at no time mandated anyone to approach the Supreme Court on this matter on its behalf.

” Consequetly, the Senate APC Caucus dissociates itself from the said request for the legal interpretation of the suspension.”

But responding to the position of the Senate leader, Saraki said that the issue of going to the court has never been discussed at plenary or has never been a decision taken on the floor of the Senate.

Saraki who took a swipe at Lawan through his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity said that he has the support of majority of the leadership of the Senate.

Yusuph in a statement yesterday night said, “issues like going to court on behalf of the Senate has never been a decision taken to the floor or plenary. It is a decision for the leadership of the Senate. The leadership consist 10.members.

“The Senate President got the support or consent of a very good majority of the ten on the need to seek interpretation from the apex court.”