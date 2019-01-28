Onnoghen: They have now changed Buhari’s name to #BabaTooFast – Lauretta Onochie

Lauretta Onochie, a media aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, has said that people have changed her principal’s name to #BabaTooFast following the suspension of the Chief Judge of Nigeria Justice Walter Onnoghen whom the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) on Monday adjourned his trial indefinitely, pending the determination of an interlocutory appeal against the decision of the tribunal.

The suspended CJN is standing trial at the tribunal on allegations of non-assets declaration.

He had however, approached the Court of Appeal urging it to bar the tribunal from trying him pending the determination of his appeal against the tribunal to try him.

Lauretta Onochie on her Twitter handle said …

How very funny. Remember Our President, #BabaGoSlow? They have now changed his name to #BabaTooFast in the face of the #OnnoghenGate. Soon, we will be calling him #BabaGoFaster concerning

those who are now in solidarity with corruption and are corrupt. #NextLevel jor! pic.twitter.com/4m44cYLeGZ — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) January 28, 2019

We are Nigerians first before we are executive, judiciary & legislative

We are all equal before the law

One after the other, criminals who found their ways into our govt will pay for their criminality Its Time For #OnnoghenGate

It will lead to the sensitization of our judiciary pic.twitter.com/HTD3SRlLaQ — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) January 28, 2019

Recalled that the tribunal had on Jan.14 ruled that it had original jurisdiction to try the defendant.

Mr Danladi Umar, Chairman of the tribunal said it was obligatory for the tribunal to respect the “order of stay’’ made by the superior court.

“Following the Jan.24 order made by the Court of Appeal to stay proceedings here, the trial is adjourned sine die’’, Umar said.

The tribunal had earlier ignored three restraining orders from the Federal High Court, FCT High Court and the National Industrial Court.

The orders were given sequel to pending suits that prayed the courts to bar the President, Attorney-General of the Federation, the Chairman of CCT, Chairman of CCB from taking steps against Onnoghen.

The plaintiffs of those suits had urged the courts for temporary restraining orders to first allow their actions to be determined.