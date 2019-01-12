Onnoghen: stop taking laws into your hands, Atiku bombs Buhari

By Nwafor Sunday

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Saturday warned President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress, APC, to stop taking laws into his hands, noting that Nigeria operates a democratic system of government and not fascist dictatorship.

Disclosing this via his official facebook handle, the Waziri of Adamawa opined that Buhari’s plot to forcefully vacate Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen from his office, 4 weeks to an election is a move pregnant with negative meaning.

Recall that the Federal Government, has slammed a six-count criminal charge against Onnoghen, over his alleged refusal to declare his assets.

In view of that therefore, Atiku advised Buhari to let Onnoghen’s guilt be determined by a competent court of law and not by his administration.

He warned Buhari to allow rule of law and separation of power to take precedence.

A Clarion Call In Defence Of Our Constitution

Abuja, Nigeria, 12 Jan 2019: I have received the news of the sudden charges about to be filed against the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, with apprehension and suspicion especially as such a move against the head of an arm of our government is coming so close to an election in preparation of which the Buhari administration has shown growing desperation.

My suspicions are further exacerbated by the fact that the Buhari government is pressuring an independent and self governing arm of government with the aim of getting CJN Walter Onnoghen to resign or be pushed aside.

I stand on the side of the rule of law and believe that a person is innocent until proven guilty.

If Justice Walter Onnoghen is guilty of the charges about to be preferred against him, let his guilt be determined by a competent court of law and not by the Buhari administration. The executive cannot usurp the role of the judiciary. Nigeria is still a democracy and not a fascist dictatorship as President Buhari may wish.

Any attempt to force Justice Walter Onnoghen to vacate his office, 4 weeks to an election for which the unpopular Buhari administration has shown every intention to manipulate, is a move pregnant with negative meaning.

I see no reason whatsoever for the ongoing pressure by the Buhari government to force Justice Walter Onnoghen to vacate office when he has not been convicted for any offence.

I therefore call on the President to respect the principle of separation of powers and abide by the rule of law on this matter and stop any interference or pressure on Justice Walter Onnoghen or the judiciary and allow the law and the constitution take its full course.