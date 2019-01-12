Onnoghen: South-South govs hold emergency meeting Sunday

The South-South Governor’s Forum has scheduled an emergency meeting to discuss issues affecting the country, especially the region. The meeting which is billed to hold tomorrow, Sunday, will have other matters for discussion including the alleged plot to sack the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen.

A statement by the Special Adviser, Media Relation’s to the Governor of Bayelsa State, Mr. Fidelis Soriwei, stated that the security of the Niger Delta, during and after the election as well as the issue of derivation, and recent development involving the Chief Justice of the Federation would feature for deliberation at the meeting.

Expressing his opinion at the development in the Supreme Court, Governor Dickson said that while he was yet to know the full details surrounding the developments at the Supreme Court concerning the CJN, it is a grave and dangerous escalation, coming a few weeks to the general elections.

He said that the South-South Governors would address a press conference after the meeting to convey the position of the zone to the Nigerian public.

Governor Dickson said that all efforts must be on deck to prevent the subversion and desecration of the ethos of democracy in Nigeria as nation moves nearer to the election.