Onnoghen: PDP Sympathetic To Corruption, APC alleges

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA – The All Party Progressives Congress APC has berated the Peoples Democratic Party PDP for rising in defence of the Chief Justice of Nigeria CJN Justice Walter Onnoghen over the decision of the federal government to charge the chief jurist for corruption.

In a statement Sunday in Abuja, APC accused the PDP of being sympathetic to corruption.



‘Following reports of the move to prosecute Justice Walter Onnoghen, Chief Justice of the Federation, over an alleged infraction on the Code of Conduct laws, the swift statement by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) condemning the purported move has again exposed the Party as one with a natural inclination to rise up in defence of cases of alleged corruption”, APC said in the statement which was signed by its spokesman, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu.

APC said PDP’s resort to baseless postulations anytime issues of corruption is leveled against public officers only confirm what Nigerians already know.

“PDP and corruption are Siamese twins that are difficult to separate from each other. One would have thought that the PDP will call for impartial investigations when corruption cases are levelled against public officers, but spinning falsehoods and conspiracies remains the opposition party’s favourite past time.

“The fight against corruption remains a cardinal promise made by the APC to the electorate. We assure the PDP and indeed all Nigerians that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC administration remains uncompromising in its determination to rid the country of this malady.

“As noted on many occasions by President Buhari, it is only those who have committed crimes that need to worry. The APC administration will not hesitate to investigate and prosecute any public officer if and when such is indicted for corruption.

“Achieving acceptable elections in all democratic climes is a collective effort which require the contributions and support of all well-meaning Nigerians, political parties, institutions and sundry interests.

“Commendably, in successive elections conducted under the APC administration, the Party has played by the rules, which has led to credible elections. This cannot be said of the PDP era when state institutions were deployed to manipulate the electoral process.

“The PDP’s baseless conspiracy theory on APC’s participation in the 2019 general elections should hereby be disregarded. We remain solidly committed to ensure that the forthcoming election go on record as one of the freest, most credible and peaceful elections in the country”, APC stated.