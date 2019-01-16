Onnoghen: PDP insists Buhari is aware of CJN’s arraignment

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) accuses Vice President Yemi Osinbajo of being economical with the truth when he stated that President Muhammadu Buhari was not aware of the plans by the Executive arm to arraign the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen.

The party says Osinbajo should know that Nigerians are aware that there is no way such high level decision, like the arraignment of the Chief Justice of Nigeria in a court, would be taken without the awareness, input and clearance of Mr. President.

Work for Buhari’s re-election, Ondo APC chieftain urges members

Rejecting Osinbajo’s claims that President Buhari only got to know about the plans on Saturday and the Federal Government was saddened by the development, the PDP challenged the Vice President to explain why Mr. President did not stop the arraignment on Monday or said anything on the matter since then.

However, if the avowal by Vice President Osinbajo’s was true, then it goes to confirm the assertion that President Buhari is not in charge of governance but has outsourced the responsibilities of his office to unelected individuals due to his incompetence.

Prosecution of CJN Onnoghen at this time raises red flags – Otteh

Vice President Osinbajo’s assertion has also confirmed the claims by our First Lady, Aisha Buhari that a cabal has taken over the control of the Presidency, for which she forcefully called on Nigerians to take back their country.

The PDP notes that the Buhari Presidency is only trying to sway public opinion on the matter following the outrage by Nigerians against the arraignment of the CJN.

Fasehun was committed to national unity — Osinbajo

The party urges all lovers of democracy and rule of law to continue to be on their guard in the defence of our nation against anti-democratic tendencies of the Buhari administration, particularly the clamp down on democratic institutions in our country.