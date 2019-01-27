Onnoghen: PDP, CUPP raise alarm over plots to bribe lawmakers to destabilise NASS leadership

We know those who give bribes — Presidency

By Joseph Erunke, Johnbosco Agbarakwu & Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA—Threats of further instability in the polity arising from last weekend’s suspension from office of Justice Walter Onnoghen by President Muhammadu Buhari arose last night with alleged moves and countermoves of impeachment against President Buhari and the principal officers of the Senate.

The claims and counter-claims came from the flank of the opposition to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

The claims were immediately dismissed, yesterday, by APC, which said the president does not give bribes and that Nigerians know those who give bribes.

Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, the leading opposition party in the country, threw the first salvo, when it alleged of moves by the presidency to compromise APC senators who were, yesterday, locked in a meeting with the president to thwart any moves to sanction President Buhari for the action taken against Onnoghen.

The PDP called on the APC senators to rebuff the entreaty and put national interest above partisan considerations.

In another development, Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, which addressed newsmen in Abuja, alerted the nation on what it claimed to be a plot by the presidency to derail what it claimed as the national angst on the Onnoghen matter through the impeachment of the leadership of the four presiding officers of the National Assembly.

The PDP in a statement by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondinyan said: “President Buhari is not only apprehensive that the Senate might sanction him for violating the constitution and usurping its statutory duties regarding the handling of issues related to a CJN, the parliament might also open an inquest into how President Buhari, who parades as Mr. Integrity, allegedly procured an order from the Code of Conduct Tribunal, CCT, upon which he announced the illegal suspension of the CJN.

“There are reports that the said order is suspicious and subject to investigation, being not argued or issued in the open court; following which a distressed Presidency now seeks to corrupt and undermine the Senate.

“The PDP has been made aware of how money has been moved from the coffers of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, to bribe the APC senators, as well as how each APC senator has been offered huge sums of money in foreign currency to engage in heckling during the session, particularly when the matter is raised.

“However, the PDP wants the APC senators to note that the issue at hand is not partisan; it is not even about Justice Onnoghen, but about nationhood, as well as the protection of our democracy and constitution from despotism.”

cupp alleges plot to remove nass presiding officers

Meanwhile, the CUPP on its part, alleged a plot by the presidency to distabilise the National Assembly leadership through contrivances to remove Senator Bukola Saraki, Speaker Yakubu Dogara, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, and Lasau Yusuf, Senate president, Speaker, Deputy Senate President, and Deputy Speaker, respectively

CUPP through its spokesman, Ikenga Ugochinyere, alleged that some political actors within the APC had been recruited to ensure that the destabilization plot was carried out to the letter.

“The APC-led Federal Government is of the firm belief that Tuesday is their best and last chance to effect the changes as their control of the judiciary will be put to use to ensure there is no reversal of justice for the present occupants.

“The plot will see the criminal announcement of Sen. Ahmad Lawan as the Senate President, Sen. Hope Uzodimma as the Deputy Senate President and Sen. Godswill Akpabio as the Senate Leader.

“While in the House of Representatives, Mr Gbajabiamila will be announced as the Speaker of the House and Abdulmimin Jibril will be announced as the Deputy Speaker.”

Reacting yesterday, the presidency through Mr. Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity) said: “The president does not give bribes, Nigerians know those who give bribes.”