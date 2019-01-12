Onnoghen: No one is above the law- Sagay

By Emmanuel Okogba

As reactions continue to trail the prosecution of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen by the Federal Government, the Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN), has said that it shows no one is above the law.

Vanguard earlier reported that the Federal Government slammed a six-count criminal charge against Onnoghen over his alleged refusal to declare his assets.

According to Sagay, although the development is disheartening, it showed that Nigeria was gradually becoming a nation of laws.

His words, “It shows that in Nigeria, nobody is above the law.

“I do not rejoice, neither am I pleased that such high officials are being probed or investigated; but it shows that in Nigeria, the law is working and that the rule of law operates and that no one is higher than the law.

“That is the good aspect of it. Otherwise, I am not happy about it.

“But if the reason arises why they should be investigated or invited and they are invited, it shows that the Nigerian legal system is working and that the rule of law operates. But if it is you or I, you know that automatically, we will be indicted; but when the bigger guns in the country who have all the power are also being indicted, it means it is a good sign for the rule of law in Nigeria.”