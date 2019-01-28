Onnoghen: NBA orders lawyers to boycott all courts in Nigeria for 2 days

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA – The Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, has ordered every legal practitioner in the country to boycott every court in the country and refrain from offering any form of legal service, in the next two days.



NBA which is the umbrella body of lawyers in the country, said the action was to protest the arbitrary suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Walter Onnoghen, by President Muhammadu Buhari.

President Buhari had on Friday, suspended Onnoghen and appointed the most senior jurist of the apex court, Justice Tanko Muhammad to take over the leadership of the judiciary as the Acting CJN.

The President anchored his action on an ex-parte order that was issued by the Code of Conduct Tribunal, CCT, in Abuja, where Onnoghen is facing a six-count charge the Federal Government preferred against him for allegedly failing to declare his assets as prescribed by the law.

Meanwhile, the NBA, which had since condemned President Buhari’s action as a coup against the judiciary and a subversion of the Nigerian constitution, took the decision for lawyers to boycott all court related activities, at the end of its National Executive Council, NEC, meeting in Abuja.