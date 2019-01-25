Onnoghen: It’s unfortunate FG has no regard for rule of law- Ohanaeze

By Dennis Agbo

Reacting to the suspension of the CJN, Justice Walter Onnoghen, Ohanaeze Ndigbo said it was unfortunate that the federal government abused all constitutional methods to execute the sack of Justice Onnoghen.

Media Adviser to the President General of Ohanaeze, Chief Emeka Attama said the the federal government started with arbitrarily disobeying the due process of trying Onnoghen at the National Judiciary Council, NJC, before referring it to the Code of Conduct Tribunal.

“Subsequently, the government disobeyed the court orders which ordered that the CJN should not be tried.

“What the government has done is an exhibition of its disregard for the rule of law as it has frequently done. It’s unfortunate.”