Onnoghen : FCT lawyers flout NBA court boycott directive

Abuja – Some lawyers in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) were at some courts on Tuesday in spite of the directive from the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), calling for a two-day boycott.

The NBA directive was connected with what the association termed, “unconstitutional suspension’’ of the former Chief Justice of the Federation, Walter Onnoghen.

The High Court at Gudu, the premises was virtually deserted by legal practitioners but at other courts such as the Upper Area Court and Magistrates Court, some lawyers were seen with their clients.

Mr Sadiq Usman, a lawyer at the Upper Area Court, Gudu, told NAN that his responsibility was not to the NBA, but to his client.

Pointing to his client who was sitting patiently at the court premises, Usman said, “how can you explain to him that I cannot show up for his matter?’’

Another lawyer, who preferred to speak under anonymity, said that there was no resolution reached by the NBA that lawyers should embark on a two-day boycott of courts.

He said that it was his place and position to represent his client and not give him any excuse why he would not appear in court.

When asked if the judge will sit, he said he did not know, but his was to show up to represent his client.

Mr Alade Olanrewaju, another legal practitioner seen in the Upper Area Court, said that the NBA did not issue any directive for the two-day boycott.

“Such directive could possibly have emanated from activist lawyers,” he said.

Olanrewaju, who also came to the court accompanied by his client, said he could not tell whether the judge would sit or not.

Mr Tunde Alabi, a legal practitioner also with his client told the NAN that he had no reason not to come to court.

“What will happen if I fail to show up and another lawyer is here to file a motion and I am not here to counter it?’’

“Besides, will I tell my client that the NBA said I should stay away from his case?’’Alabi said. (NAN)