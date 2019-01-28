Onnoghen: Buhari’s support group asks N/Assembly to tread with caution over CJN’s suspension

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA-Ahead of Tuesday’s emergency session of the National Assembly, a group called Good Governance Ambassadors, GOGAN has asked the two chambers, the Senate and the House of Representatives to be fair minded in their deliberations over the suspension of Justice Walter Onnoghen as the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN.

The group which is supporting the re-election of President Muhamamdu Buhari in next month’s general election said that the suspension of the CJN by the President last Friday was in order and should also be supported by all Nigerians.

The convener of the group, Felix Idita stated the position when he led other members to a solidarity rally at the gate of the National Assembly on Monday.

He called on the parliament especially the senate not to further overheat the polity.

He stated that justice should be allowed to take its course.

It was learnt that the rally which began from the popular unity fountain in Maitama District of Abuja and ended at the National Assembly.