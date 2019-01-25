Onnoghen: Buhari turning to another Adolf Hitler- Group

By Chris Ochayi

ABUJA: The Advocacy for Integrity and Economic Development , AIED, has condemned the suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Walter Onnoghen.

AIED, described the suspension as a grand illegality, desecration of the garment of democracy and final stage of President Muhammadu Buhari , which it likened to Adolf Hitler’s Armageddon that must be stopped.

Reacting to the suspension of the head of Nigerian judiciary in a statement signed by the Director of Publicity, AIED, Comrade O’Seun John, stated that the action should be protested not just by every member of the Nigerian Body of Benchers but all patriots who hold dear the continuous existence of Nigeria.

According to him, “The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, today, unveiled fully his true personality after years of dilly dally and pretence as a reformed dictator. Muhammadu Adolf Buhari Hitler today, showed to the entire world that he is nothing but a despotic totalitarian who would not mind dragging every institutions of the Nigerian State down to win a re-election.

“Today, we have seen a man who gets blood rush in illegality, spits on the pages of our hallow constitution and kicks our sacred laws which forms our identity.

“The Nigerian Judiciary which is the only institution of state left with sanity is under siege. Our nation has been kicked off the cliff and going on a free fall, we are in trouble!

“The illegal suspension of Chief Justice of Nigeria is not only alien to every fibres of our laws but distasteful and an unforgivable violation of the core spirit and principle of separation of power.

“We hereby call on all members of the Nigerian Body of Benchers and patriots across the world to stand up against a new Adolf Hitler that has found home in Nigeria. We call on every world leaders to stand up for the Nigerian people at these moment of tribulation and help end this reign of absurdity.”