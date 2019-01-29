Onneghen: Lawyers chased out of Enugu magistrate court

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU- SOME recalcitrant lawyers who refused to comply with the NBA directive to boycott court sessions, were Tuesday chased out of Enugu magistrate court premises by an enforcement team of the state branch of NBA.

However, there was 100 percent compliance of the boycott at both the federal and state high court complexes in Enugu state, with the premises wearing deserted looks.

Chairman of NBA in the state, Mr. Anene Ojinta who confirmed the development also disclosed that their monitor of all branches of NBA in the local government areas of the state indicated that the boycott was duly complied with.

Ojinta further disclosed that the enforcement team of the association will equally go round the state on Wednesday to ensure that the national directive and solidarity to safeguard the judiciary from emasculation is complied with in the state.

He said that it was unfortunate that some states in northern Nigeria decided not to comply with the boycott even when chairmen of those state chapters were present at the meeting where the decision was reached at in Abuja.

Ojinta said “We are not saying whether Onnoghen is guilty or not, it is not politics or ethnic sentiment but did what Mr. President did in order. The Jigawa Chairman was quarreling with whether Onnoghen was guilty or not but that is not what we are saying.

“So they are bringing ethnic sentiment, but this not our concern now and we have registered our displeasure. This is the beginning and we and we will monitor the situation for two days to know the next action.”