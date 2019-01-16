Onitiri faults FG on CJN’s trial

Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, senatorial candidate for Lagos Central, Chief Adesunbo Onitiri, has implored President Muhammadu Buhari to stop the trial of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Walter Onnoghen, before the Code of Conduct, CCT, saying it is capable of setting Nigeria on fire and scuttle democracy.

In a statement in Lagos yesterday, Onitiri cautioned the Federal Government that the timing of the trial smacks of political undertone.

His words: “The President should emulate the exemplary precedent former President Goodluck Jonathan left behind by leaving power without shedding the blood of any innocent Nigerian.

“Nigeria is greater than anybody and power is transient. Nobody is saying that the CJN is right or wrong, but the timing is wrong. Our democracy should be nurtured and not destroyed.

“All the three pillars of democracy should be independent of one another, as Nigeria is not a banana republic where you trample on the rule of law. The current trial of the CJN is totally in bad faith.”