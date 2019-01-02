Ondo Police parades 21 kidnappers, cultists arrested inside Akoko Forest

AKURE – THE Ondo State Police Command has arrested no fewer than 21 hoodlums allegedly involved in kidnapping, cultism, and robbery in the state.

The robbery suspects were: Salami Aliyu, Segun Abiodun, Moyegun Adebayo, Afolabi Lukuman, Daniel Olatunde, Adebayo Afeez, Oluwole Abiodun and Alabi Iyegigololi.



According to the state Commissioner of police, Mr. Gbenga Adeyanju, the suspected cultists included, Raji Olorunda, Sala Toba, Akinwumi Ojo, Akintade Segun Oyintade Olayinka, and Afolayan Temitope.

Others were, Adeya Dayo, Alesinloye Sunday, Abiola Eniola and Uche Odoti Ayomide Oluwatosin.

The Commissioner of Police, while parading the suspects at the Command’s headquarters in Akure, yesterday, said some of the suspected armed robbers and cultists had been on the wanted list of the police.

He said: “The robbery suspects were hibernating at Iroju Area in Ore when the policemen from Ore Division immediately stormed the place and arrested some suspected robbers and cultists.

They thereafter led the police to the arrest of their kingpin and a leader Salami Aliyu a.k.a General Paul, a notorious armed robber and unrepentant cultist who had been involved in so many violent crimes within Ore and environs.”

He added that men of the command, acting on a tip-off, arrested the suspected cult members at different locations within Akure with the assistance of some youth leaders.

“They all confessed to be members of the Eiye and Aiye Fraternity. ” Adeyanju explained.

The police boss also disclosed that two members of a kidnapping gang who had been terrorising the state were arrested in the forest of Ago-Ajayi in Oba-Akoko in Akoko South-East Local Government Area of the state. He identified them as, Mohammed Jaihe and Jimoh Ahmed