Ondo pilgrims laud Akeredolu for supporting Christian Pilgrim Welfare Board

AKURE- Ondo State Pilgrims, at the last holy pilgrimage to Israel, Thursday, lauded Governor Rotimi Akeredolu for his administration’s support to the Ondo State Christian Pilgrim Welfare Board.

They made this declaration at the thanksgiving service organised for Ondo pilgrims from Israel at the government House Chapel, Alagbaka, Akure.

Speaking with journalists shortly after the Thanksgiving service, the leader of the delegation, Mr Oladunjoye Adewale commended the governor for contributing to the success of last year’s holy pilgrimage to Israel.

He appealed to the governor to speed-up assistance for Christians who are willing to go for the Holy exercise but lacks the financial will, while calling on well-meaning Nigerians to assist the Christian Pilgrim Welfare Board with funds to cater for more interested persons.

Oladunjoye, who noted the roles of Christians in nation building, maintained that such delicate body of Christ must be treated with dignity in the society.

Speaking on the forthcoming general elections, he advised that Nigerians could trust God for good representatives.

Oladunjoye, who decried votes buying and selling of the Permanent Voter cards, PVCs, called on the Independent National Electoral Commissioner, INEC and relevant security agencies to apprehend and prosecute anyone caught engaging in such criminal acts.