Ondo monarch “missing”

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The people of Ayetoro in Ilaje area of Ondo State have raised the alarm over the disappearance of their traditional ruler, Oba Oluwambe Ojagbohunmi.

The monarch, who left the coastal community on Monday to attend a security meeting in Igbokoda, headquarters of the council, according to the natives, has not returned since then.

Osinbajo in closed-door meeting with Christian leaders in Benin

Speaking on behalf of the Supreme Council of Elders, the Principal Secretary of the community, Mr. Ademolu Atimishe, said Ojagbohunmi had been away for two nights without any traces of his whereabouts.

Atimishe explained that the monarch received a letter of invitation from the state government, through the caretaker Committee Chairman of the council, Mr. Atikase Otito, for a council security meeting.

A letter signed by Otito had said the meeting was part of his effort at finding a lasting solution to the crisis in the community.

Atimishe explained that the invitation came at a time the community was celebrating its 72nd founder’s anniversary, which forbids the king from travelling outside the community.

“Although the letter came late at about 11.40 am and the meeting, as stated in the letter, was to be held at 1.00 pm, as our tradition dictates, during the week of our founder’s day anniversary, the king is not to step out of the community.

28 years after, CAC factions close ranks

“However, four members of the Supreme Council of Elders of Aiyetoro were sent to represent the monarch but they were denied access to the venue of the meeting.

“As a result of this, the meeting, in agreement with the Chairman, Ilaje Local Government and Security Committee (the police, navy and army), was re-scheduled to Monday 14th January, 2019 by 12.00 noon.

“Being a peace-loving person, Oba Ojagbohunmi left Ayetoro to attend the rescheduled meeting at the Naval Officers Base, Igbokoda. No meeting held as scheduled because the other party involved did not honour the invitation.”

Atimishe accused a top police officer of being behind the disappearance of the monarch.

I’ll establish Ministry of Trade and Investment — Akinlade

He, however, said the disappearance of the monarch “is against the culture and tradition of our land, it is a taboo for the king to be missing for more than two days without an inkling of his whereabouts, especially in this period when it is customarily forbidden for the monarch to leave the palace”.

Meanwhile, it was learnt that the monarch may have been detained by the police over allegations against him by some people.

The local council Chairman, Otitoju, could not be reached to comment on the matter.