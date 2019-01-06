Ondo gov tussle: Court Case instituted to distract Akeredolu, says group

AKURE – A socio-political group, the New Liberation Forum, NLF, said that the case instituted by a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Dr. Olusegun Abraham challenging the nomination of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State as APC Flag-bearer in the November 2016 Governorship election was aimed at distracting the governor adding that it will fail like the biblical wall of Jericho.

It would be recalled that a 3man panel of the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja on Friday January 4, 2019 had struck out the appeals filed by Governor Akeredolu and the APC on the ground that the filling of the appeals is contrary to the spirit and letters of Section 285 (8, 11, 12) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (4th Alteration, No 21) ACT 2017.

It also assured people of the state that Governor Rotimi Akeredolu remains committed to making the state a better place.

Speaking on behalf of the group, the state coordinator, Adewale Olowofoyekun said the case instituted by a chieftain of the party, Dr. Abraham challenging the nomination of Akeredolu as APC Flag-bearer in November 2016 Governorship election in the state will fail like the biblical wall of Jericho.

Olowofoyekun added that Governor Akeredolu through his transformation agenda as put the state on the right tracks.

He described Akeredolu’s administration as people-friendly and widely supported by all and sundry in the state.

He noted that the APC governorship primary in the state which produced Governor Akeredolu as the candidate of the party was free, fair and devoid of irregularities.

Olowofoyekun said: “Akeredolu is the most hardworking Governor ever produced in the state; such that people’s faith in the government is unshakable.”