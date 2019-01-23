Ondo Civil Service Commission presents report, hails Akeredolu on restructuring

AKURE- OFFICIALS of the Ondo State Civil Service Commission have submitted the Annual Report of the commission to the Deputy Governor of the State, Hon. Agboola Alfred Ajayi, at the Governor’s office in Alagbaka, Akure, Ondo State.

The commission’s chairman, Dr. Afolabi Adewakun said the report was on achievements of the commission between 2017 and 2018, in reforming the civil service.

Adewakun commended Governor Rotimi Akeredolu for his respect for the independence of the commission as enshrined in section 202 of the 1999 constitution.

He noted that the two years, under review had recorded monumental achievements in the history of the state, using the available human capital within the civil service.

The chairman said civil service was already becoming an ageing workforce that is heavy at the top, lean in the middle and pointed at the base with virtual collapse of all cadres on GL. 08 to GL10 due to non-recruitment of new staff in most MDAs over the years.

He lauded the governor for recently approving the recruitment of 50 administrative officers and a number of medical workers.

He said: “Apart from the 50 administrative officers, Mr. Governor also have special approval to the commission to recruit four physically/visually challenged graduates. They were appointed as Education officers and one as Forestry officer.”

On promotions, the commission chairman revealed that 1,349, who are in mainstream civil service and 5,592 in Board, parastatals and agencies of government were promoted in 2017, while in 2018, 1,742 in mainstream civil service and 5,333 in board, parastatals and agencies of government were also promoted.

Responding, the Deputy Governor, Ajayi described civil service as the engine room of any government, adding that without proper coordination such government is heading toward failure.

Ajayi reaffirmed the commitment of Akeredolu’s administration of making workers’ welfare its priority.

He criticized the immediate past administration for owing workers for seven months, praying that the state would not witness such period again.

The deputy governor, however promised that Akeredolu’s administration would continue to build a civil service that will operate on the golden tenets of merits, core competence and people oriented service delivery.