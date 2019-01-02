Ondo budget, a beacon of hope for the downtrodden – APC chieftain

AKURE – An All Progressive Congress, APC, chieftain in Ondo State, Engineer Daisi Arikawe has expressed hope in the state’s 2019 appropriation bill saying it has brought hope for the downtrodden in the state.



He also commended Governor Rotimi Akeredolu for the great strides recorded so far under his administration.

The Ondo State Governor had on Monday December 31 2018 presented the 2019 appropriation bill to the State House of Assembly following the state’s preparedness for another fiscal year.

Arikawe who addressed newsmen in Akure shortly after the presentation, noted that the appropriation bill contains realistic figures, which has brought hope for the downtrodden. He added that the government of Ondo State is poised to utilize the budget for the betterment of people living in the state. Arikawe revealed that the bill would further enhance government efforts in making the state a full-blown industrial base.

Arikawe sai:: “The appropriation bill presented by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu is the best of its kind. The bill would address various challenges facing sectors of government.”

The APC party chieftain noted that for smooth actualization of the bill, residents must join hands with government in policy making. He appealed to opposition parties in the state to eschew bitter politics, for the overall development of the state.

While speaking on the abating security challenges facing the state, Arikawe commended Governor Akeredolu for taking proactive steps in combating crimes and flushing out criminals which have led to the arrest of two suspected kidnappers in the Akoko area of the state.

He, however, called on security agencies to work diligently in ensuring more criminals are apprehended and brought to justice.