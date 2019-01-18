‘Once you join APC, your sins are forgiven’, Oshiomhole says as PDP lambasts him

…says Buhari can’t seek re-election with soiled hands

By Nwafor Sunday

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Friday lampooned the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress APC, Adams Oshiomhole over a statement he allegedly made on Thursday in Edo state.

Oshiomhole was said to have opined that anyone who joins APC would have his/her sins forgiven.

Nipping on the purported statement, PDP through its Director Media and Publicity, PDP Presidential Campaign Organization, Kola Ologbondiyan, averred that Oshiomhole via his statement exposed Buhari and APC members as criminals and noted that his anti-corruption fight is just a ruse.

The PPCO says Oshiomhole, by his confession at the Edo state APC Presidential rally on Thursday, that “once you join the APC, your sins are forgiven”, has directly confirmed that the APC is a sanctuary of treasury looters and that President Buhari’s fight against corruption is mere racketeering.

With this revelation by Oshiomhole, who is also overburdened by huge corruption allegations for which he had to flee the country last year, it is now established that the APC is a party of thieves and thrives only on deception, lies and propaganda while swimming in an ocean of corruption.

The fact that President Buhari, who parades as Mr. Integrity, has not reprimanded Oshiomhole but openly relished the assertion, confirms his moral entanglement, accommodation and valid endorsement of corrupt practices by APC members and Presidency cabal.

Nigerians are all witnesses to how President Buhari became an advocate for Kano state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje over the leaked tape, showing him allegedly collecting bribe from contractors.

They have also seen how Mr. President, even as supposed Mr. Integrity, surrounds himself with corrupt persons and how most members of his Campaign Organization, as individuals, have been indicted for corruption.

This is even more worrisome given allegations that the Buhari Presidency and the APC are directly benefiting from the funds being looted under their watch, including the N9 trillion detailed in the leaked NNPC memo; the N33 billion North East intervention fund, the repatriated $322 million stolen under the guise of sharing to the poor, the over N25 billion stolen from the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), the over N1.4 trillion stolen through sleazy subsidy regimes among others.

The PPCO therefore holds that given this damning revelation by Oshiomhole, President Buhari no longer has the moral rectitude to seek re-election after he has betrayed Nigerians by failing to uphold the sanctity of the war against corruption as one of the major planks of his re-election campaign.

Moreover, Oshiomhole and his co-travellers in his corruption roller coaster are reminded that they will soon lose their cover and definitely face trial for their atrocities as Nigerians have resolved to vote out their grand patron, President Buhari from office on February 16, 2019.

Finally, the PPCO urges the EFCC to commence the investigation and prosecution of members of the APC campaign council as well as new entrants into their party as their factional National Chairman had already confessed that the party is a club of looters.