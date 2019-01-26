Omo-Agege to Deltans: Vote Buhari, Ogboru for dividends of Democracy

By Perez Brisibe

THE Senator representing Delta Central senatorial district, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has charged Deltans particularly those from Delta Central senatorial district to vote for the reelection of President Muhammadu Buhari and also elect Chief Great Ogboru as governor in the forthcoming general election to attract the dividends of democracy to their areas.

The lawmaker gave the charge at Uwheru, Agadama, Ohoror, Ogor and Ekuigbo, all in Ughelli North local government area of Delta State while responding to their demands as presented by leaders of the various communities during his ward to ward campaigns to the people.

He said: “This election is a very important one. President Buhari is a friend to the Urhobo nation and he has done a lot for us as can be seen in the various appointments and infrastructural developments.

“Most of the things that had been the pride of the Urhobo people like the Delta Steel Company, DSC, were destroyed by the PDP, yet the same person who presided over these and many others, is saying he wants to return as President after being in office for 8years as Vice President.”

Adding his voice on the need for the people to vote for the APC, an APC chieftain in Agadama community, Igho Aragba thanked Senator Omo-Agege for coming to their aid when the community was submerged by flood, saying, “We appreciate you for coming to our aid in our time of need and you are here again to solicit for our votes.

“They say one good turn deserves another and it is on this ground that we would reciprocate your good gestures by delivering our votes to you and other APC candidates in the forthcoming elections.”

Speaking on behalf of the leaders at Uwheru, Godfrey Dickson lamented the incessant attacks on residents of the area by armed herdsmen that have deprived locals in the area, most of whom are farmers from gaining access to their farms.

Other demands presented by the people include, construction of access roads, electricity transformers, health care centers and a host of others.

In his response on the menace of herdsmen, Omo-Agege assured them that he has been liaising with leaders of the various communities and assured them that in no distant time, the menace of herdsmen will be a thing of the past in the area.

Omo-Agege was accompanied on the trip by the APC House of Representative candidate for Ughelli constituency I, Charles Onyere and the House of Representative candidate for Ughelli North/Ughelli South and Udu federal constituency, Revd Francis Waive.