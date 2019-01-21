Omo-Agege faults Oboro over alleged threat to life

The senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Ovie Omo-Agege, has faulted the Delta Central Senatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Hon. Evelyn Oboro over alleged threat to her life, describing the allegations as false and baseless, and done out of looming fear of electoral defeat.

The APC senator stated this in a press release signed by Godwin Anaughe, Director, Communications and Strategy, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege Campaign Organization.

Hon. Oboro in a press conference on Saturday, at her campaign office in Effururn, Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State, had alleged that she had received messages and phone calls from strange numbers regarding the February 16 National Assembly election, which necessitated her raising the alarm of threat to her life and that of her supporters.

She also alleged that she has been refused police protection for her campaigns tour by the police Area Commander, but her “opponent Senator Ovie Omo-Agege of the APC has been campaigning around Delta Central with 13 trucks of armed policemen.”

However, Omo-Agege in a swift reaction said Oboro is crying wolf where there is none, having realised that imminent defeat await her in the February 16 senatorial poll, adding that the police had to provide security for his campaigns in Uvwie because of the assasination attempt made on his life last year when he went to Uvwie to empower market women with cash grants.

The release read in part: “Ordinarily, we wouldn’t dignify the ridiculous allegations with a response, but for the avoidance of doubt, we want to state categorically that the allegations are false, spurious and baseless.

”First, we are not in the business of killing people. We value human life and as a devout Christian, Senator Omo-Agege will never contemplate nor condone such evil act. No such threat was made on behalf of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege by anyone in our campaign or a proxy at any time on Hon. Evelyn Oboro. We have no reason whatsoever to resort to threats of any sort against Oboro or her supporters. We will win fairly at the polls.

”Secondly, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege does not have any say in the internal workings of the Nigerian Police and as such could not have instigated any deployment of officers in the force if at all any such exercise has taken place. All we expect the police or any security agency to do is to create an enabling environment for all candidates and parties in the elections, and this includes, but not limited to rooting out those thugs recruited and sponsored by Evelyn Oboro.

”Not only have these thugs continued to destroy our posters and those of President Muhammadu Buhari and threatening the people not to come out and vote on election day if they are not voting for PDP, they actually made an assassination attempt on the life of Ovie Omo-Agege when one of them was arrested with a loaded gun at our campaign event in Ekpan.

”Senator Omo-Agege personally reported this case of threat to his life, vandalisation and burning of posters and billboards of himself and the. President and a case has been lodged against her henchman by name Igho Majemite at Ekpan Police Station.

”You will recall that sometimes in 2018, while on a mission to give cash grant to market women in Uvwie, thugs sponsored by Evelyn Oboro attacked the senator. The report of that attempted assassination was made to the Nigerian Police and the Department of State Service, DSS. We pursued the case but had to drop it following the intervention of the Ovie of Uvwie.

”As a consequence of that attack, the Police Command in Delta State on the instructions of the Inspector General of Police decided to provide security for all our political events. This started with CP Zanna Ibrahim and then Muhammad Mustapha and now the current CP Anthony Ogbizi.

”We are also aware that Oboro’s supporters are stockpiling arms in Uvwie and those information have been passed to the security agencies and we expect them to act.

”We are therefore not surprised that Oboro has resorted to making these spurious allegations to divert attention of the public from the nefarious acts of her supporters. We call on the Police Command to get to the root of this panic call by Hon. Evelyn Oboro.

”Finally we wish to make it abundantly clear that it is Oboro’s supporters that are destroying our posters and billboards and threatening the All Progressives Congress, APC supporters not to come out and vote on election day in Uvwie Local Government Area, especially in Ekpan, Ebrumede and Alegbo. But what we will not do is to cry foul or whine as Miss Evelyn Oboro is doing. We have reported these cases of assault on our supporters to the police and we are seeking the arrest and prosecution of those involved. That is what Urhobo people expect of their senator.

”Delta Central deserves a strong senator who can stand up for himself and the Urhobo nation and not one who whines. By making these spurious allegation, Oboro has once again demonstrated that she is unfit to represent the fifth largest ethnic nationality in the red chamber of the Nigerian senate.

”We are confident that we will comprehensively defeat her on 16th February, 2019, even in Uvwie her local government area and she knows, hence the resort to whining, a move intended to justify her looming defeat at the polls.”