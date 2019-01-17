Omo-Agege commissions APC secretariat in Ughelli , receives defectors

SENATOR representing Delta Central district, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has commissioned the All Progressives Congress, APC secretariat in Otokutu, Ughelli South local government area of the state and received hundreds of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP members in the area who defected to the APC.

The event which was part of the ward to ward campaign of the lawmaker, also witnessed an endorsement for Omo-Agege’s second term by the people of Otokutu, Usiefrun, Ekrokpe, Egbo, Aragba, Otor-Edo, Iwherekan, Ejophe amongst other areas visited.

Leaders and elders at the wards visited in their respective remarks, applauded the lawmaker for his empowerment exercise to women, saying, “you are not new to us and we know your capacity and how you have been lifting the name of Urhobo higher at Abuja and that is why we have resolved to vote for you.”

Some of those who spoke include; Pastor Emmanuel Eko, Julius Onosigho, James Mukoro, Mr. Emmanuel Idiavwa, Chief Jeremiah Ovwere.

Speaking on behalf of the defectors, a retiree of the Delta Steel Company, DSC, Emmanuel Idiavwa said he had no option than to pitch tent with the APC after his backlog of unpaid gratuity was paid by the Buhari administration.

Senator Omo-Agege in his address to the people urged them to come out enmass on February 16 and March 2, to exercise their franchise by voting for APC and all the candidates.