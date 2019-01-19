Omo-Agege awards scholarship to children of slain APC chairmanship candidate

CHILDREN of the slain All Progressives Congress, APC, chairmanship candidate for Jeremi Ward III, Jeremiah Oghoveta, have all received scholarship awards from the senator representing Delta Central senatorial district, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege.

The lawmaker announced the award at Okwagbe in Ughelli South local government area of Delta State during his ward to ward campaign ahead of the 2019 general elections.

The lawmaker who was accompanied on the trip by the APC candidate for Ughelli South, Koyoyo Urhrorho and House of Representative candidate for Ughelli North, Ughelli South and Udu federal constituency, Francis Waive and a host of other party chieftains, also visited Owhawha, Jeremi, Agbon Olomu, Oviri Olomu and a host of other communities in Udu and Ughelli South council areas.

Leaders in the communities in their respective address to the senator, promised to mobilise their people to vote for him en masse come February 16 during the national assembly elections.

Harping on the importance of peace during elections, Omo-Agege said: “I will like to express my heartfelt condolence to the Oghoveta family over the demise of their son who died during the APC congress leaving behind seven children and his wife.

“It is based on this that I will be awarding scholarships up to university levels to all his seven children in a bid to cushion the pains of the demise of their father.”

Addressing scores of party faithful at Okwagbe, Omo-Agege explained the delay trailing the commencement of the proposed Okwagbe Seaport noting that the federal government has approved a River Port in the area based on advice from NIWA and promised that upon his return to the Senate, he would pursue the release of funds for the commencement of the project.

He said: “A river port has been approved for Okwagbe in principle and it is the funding of the project that we are waiting for. Ashore protection would also be constructed in addition to the river port and I want to assure you that I would see to it that the port is constructed.”

Shedding light on his market women empowerment scheme, the lawmaker said: “I have given a non-refundable cash grant of N20, 000 each to 6,250 market women drawn from markets in all the eight local government areas in Delta Central Senatorial District and 300 Okada Riders in Ughelli, Udu and Sapele in a bid to boost their small businesses.