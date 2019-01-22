Ominimini  Obuiwevbi flags off campaign amidst fanfare in Orogun Main Town

It was excitement in the air as the good people of Ughelli North Constituency 1 gathered in their large number to receive the front line House of Assembly Candidate in Ughelli North Constituency 1 under the platform of Accord party as he flagged off his campaign ahead of March 2nd general elections.

The event which recorded mammoth crowd from all political parties in the five wards of the constituency was described by the people as a show of total acceptability of the candidature of Chief (Dr) Ominimini Obuiwevbi.

During his declaration speech, Dr. Sir. Ominimini Obuiwevbi eloquently highlighted the content of his manifesto which centered on HUMAN CAPITAL and INFRASTRUCTURAL DEVELOPMENT across the constituency driven with effective representation .

He enjoined the electorate to come out enmass to vote ACCORD PARTY as the elections will be free, fair and credible. He further advised his supporters to avoid undemocratic practices that might mar the peaceful conduct of the elections across the constituency.

He Said” This day will go down as a historic day in our constituency, we are in dire need of infrastructural and human capital development, and only effective representation can guarantee these for our people.

My indelible track records is a testament that if given the opportunity to represent you in Ughelli North Constituency 1 , I will consolidate on my past antecedents and effective representation of my people shall be my watch word

The director general Ominimini Obiuwevbi campaign organisation, Barr Dennis Warri Ojarikre during the event inaugurated unit Canvassers, urged them to hit the ground running with Day to Day as well as Door to Door with the party campaign materials for campaign to educate the electorate for easy identification of the party LOGO(THE THUMB) while seeking their support for Dr. Ominimini.

Presenting the party flag to Chief Dr. Ominimini Obuiwevbi, the local Government chairman of ACCORD PARTY, Mr. Christopher Imoniunu noted that Dr Ominimini Obuiwevbi is an HOUSE HOLD NAME and MARKETABLE CANDIDATE and the people have spoken in unison to get it right at the first ballot by voting Chief Dr. Ominimini come March 2nd 2019.

He advised security agents and INEC officials to allow the wish of the people to prevail and disallow any form of manipulation that might trigger violence during the elections

Dignitaries and Groups present included: Sir Godwin Ohwoekevwo, Chief Steven Awefada, Chief Napoleon Idogun,Chief John Agabi,Chief Okagbara Godspower JP,Chief Dudwell Wanogho Chief John Akpore, Bishop Billion Djanere, Ven S R Umukoro, Chief Obakore JP.

Others are Olorogun Ebele Chief(Izomo Of Agbarha-otor Kingdom), Chief Ichide, Hon Elion Odiushovwi, Evang, Austen Ejenavi, Comr. Augustine Akpubi, Chief Moses Eghwere, Chief J.S Omonuku, Barr.Oke Ogenerume, Ominimini babes from the 5 Wards, Ominimini fans Orogun Ward1, Christian Association in Politics Agbara Chapters. Support and Win forum Orogun Ward 1 and 2, Ominimini United Forum, Orogun 1, Bell Ringers for Ominimini orogun 1 and 2, Ominimini United forum Agbara, Samagidi Artisan and Students Union, Team OAU for Ominimini,Ominimini Vibrant Babes, Evwreni, Ominimini Vanguard Professional Wing amongst others.