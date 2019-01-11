Olofinjana supports African Students Football Union

Former Super Eagles midfielder, Seyi George Olofinjana has disclosed that he decided to throw his weight behind the maiden Africa Students Football Union (ASFU) invitational championship because he loves the idea of soccer players mixing education with sports.

Olofinjana, who got a university degree while competing at the highest level in Nigeria, has already gone ahead to donate a trophy for the upcoming competition.

He pledged to do even more for the union, as he stressed the need for footballers to have a good education that will aid them after retiring.

Olofinjana, who was at the weekend unveiled as an ASFU ambassador, said he wants to contribute his quota to the success of the invitational undergraduates’ football championship set to hold in Lagos this month.

He added: “This is a good Championship that will help African University Students successfully combine education and football.

“While I support youths to play football as a career, I would also want them to be learned.