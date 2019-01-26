Olawepo-Hashim wants Buhari impeached, sanctions on aides and their families

Responding to the suspension of the Chief Justice yesterday, presidential candidate of Peoples Trust, Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim said:

“This is very sad, it is condemnable and must be condemned by all lovers of democracy. It is an ominous return to dictatorship and a complete violation of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“I call on members of the international community to immediately impose sanctions on the members of the executive branch at the federal government. These sanctions should include revocation of existing travel visas for them and their families and business associates including targeted asset seizures.

“I call on the president himself to step down and resign because he is leading Nigeria into chaos and anarchy. We fought so hard to install democracy, and we paid dearly for it, we will not allow any group of people no matter how powerful they think they have become to take democracy down. This is not about politics; it is about democracy which we fought so hard to put in place in Nigeria.

“If he refuses to resign, the National Assembly should commence his impeachment immediately.”

Senators angry

Senators who spoke on the issue yesterday said President Buhari had no powers to take the action he took in suspending the CJN from office.

In her reaction, the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Biodun Olujimi, PDP, Ekiti, South said, “Buhari is raping democracy, he is behaving as if it is a dictatorship or military government, he has gone against the Constitution of Nigeria. The constitution is very clear on how a CJN must be removed.”

“ The person he has sworn in will swear in the new election Tribunal members knowing full well that this election is about justice, fairness, and transparency. This election must be free and fair.

On his part, Chairman, South -East Senate Caucus, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, PDP, Abia South said, “ Buhari has no such powers, the CJN should ignore him. They want to cause anarchy in this country. There is nowhere in the constitution does any such power exist. We now have a full-blown dictatorship, and it is a shame on all those who support this government.”

Also reacting, the Deputy Senate Minority leader, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha, said, “ I am still in shock because this is unprecedented in the annals of Nigerian history. We need prayers.”

In his reaction, Senator Bassey Albert Akpan, PDP, Akwa North East said, “ this is unimaginable, unthinkable, undemocratic in a democracy where we have a constitution, a country where the constitution is very clear on the removal of a CJN at any time, this is unacceptable.”

On his part, Senator Rafiu Ibrahim, PDP, Kwara South said, “ it is about creating anarchy, the whole world is watching us, this government is lawless, and we have been crying out loud that this is the type of government we are having. I do not know what they relied on; it will not stand, it is an abuse of the constitution and a rape of democracy.”