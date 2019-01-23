Okwagbe urges Deltans to re-elect Okowa for continuity

By Simon Adewale

The Senior Special Assistant on Communities Liaison to Delta State Governor, Chief Okeimute Okwagbe, has urged the Urhobo people and Deltans in general to vote for Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in the February governorship election.

Addressing newsmen, in Ughelli, Delta State, Okwagbe, who is also the Esama of Ukepidi Kingdom, said Okowa’s second term bid would be victorious because no rival candidate can match his height in politics and governance.

Okwagbe said Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, was confident of victory in Delta State on the strength of the party’s fulfillment of promises made to the people and the relief that those contesting for the position have no record.

Okwagbe noted that Okowa’s experience in governance had united, provided infrastructure and positioned Delta State for rapid social economic development through his SMART agenda and that he deserves a second term in office for equity, fairness and continuity.

He charged the Urhobo and Deltans to vote Okowa so in 2023, when it will be the turn of Delta Central, the governor will support Urhobo.