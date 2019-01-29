Okpe APC chair, executive at loggerheads over suspension

By Emma Amaize

ALL Progressives Congress, APC, in Okpe Local Government Area, Delta State, has suspended its chairman, Mr. Richard Egbo, over allegations of misappropriation.

Why butt shaking, nudity will prevail in Nigerian music videos – Avalon Okpe

But Egbo, who dismissed the allegations, kicked against the action of the local government executive and working committees, saying what they did was an illegality.

“I was not suspended. Before you can suspend somebody, there must be due process. You cannot just gang up and suspend anybody.

“Whatever they did is null and void. The ward chairmen, secretaries, women, youth leaders are behind me, they just passed a vote of confidence on my leadership, I do not see them as a threat,” he said.

His deputy, Mr Festus Okpegwa, in a letter signed with other executive members, said they suspended him over alleged misappropriation of money and bags of rice collected from party aspirants, gubernatorial candidate, Chief Great Ogboru and Senator Ovie Omo-Agege.

They gave the chair seven days to state his defence in writing, saying, “You will cease to action/function as the chairman of Okpe LGA APC as the Okpe LGA Executive will pass vote of no confidence on you and the vice chairman, Okpe LGA APC will be acting until further notice.”