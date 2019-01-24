Okowa’s trump card

By Kester Ifeadi

BEFORE the coming of the government of Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, Delta State had its fair share of crisis. Delta can be referred to as a mini Nigeria because of its divergent culture and ethnic groups. There were youth restiveness, militancy and ethnic crisis. On assumption of office, Governor Okowa inaugurated the Delta State Advisory and Peace Building Council. The intervention of the Council in sensitive communal and related matters and the systematic and pragmatic implementation of government’s programmes which has given the people a sense of belonging has brought militancy to a halt.

At his inauguration, Okowa said: ‘’ I am ready to lead as your governor, but Deltans must be willing to commit themselves to the new order, an era of love for all, where the good of all takes precedence over the gains of one’’. The governor in these three and half years has walked the talk which depict his legendary title “EKWUEME”.

Okowa through his appointments which took cognisance of the ethnic divergence of the state without sacrificing competence and merit has been well commended by the people.

Since the advent of the Fourth Republic, Delta has been governed in the first 16 years of this democratic dispensation by two governors, each in the saddle for two terms of four years each. First it was Chief James Ibori from Delta Central who governed for two terms and Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan from Delta South, who also had two terms of eight years. Okowa who incidentally served under these two administrations in different capacities, sacrificed and worked assiduously to ensure that the two zones completed their two terms in a clear belief in the saying that: ‘’What goes around, comes around’’. The emergence of Dr. Okowa in 2015 enhanced the principle of rotation and equity of power sharing in the state.

Okowa has ensured even distribution of infrastructural projects as projects development and constructions are going on simultaneously in the three senatorial districts of the state. Rural, urban roads and other infrastructural projects are being given attention in all the three zones of the state. As at today, over 330 road projects are ongoing in the State with over 145 of these roads completed.

In the area of social investment, the government has done very well with the introduction of Skill Training and Entrepreneurship Programme, STEP, and Youth Agricultural and Entrepreneurship Programme, YAGEP. Technical colleges in the State have all been revived and renovated and skill acquisition centres built in all the senatorial districts of the state. The administration has successfully trained and established over 1600 persons in their choice enterprises. The governor has been able to touch the problem of unemployment and restiveness amongst the youths of the state through these programmes. These efforts may not have completely taken care of unemployment, but it has increased the number of youths with requisite skills in line with the government’s S.M.A.R.T. agenda which is aimed at creating sustainable wealth and prosperity for all Deltans.

At the onset of the administration ,the State got 10 to 15 percent of its monthly revenue due to low oil prices. But it witnessed an impressive take off of massive infrastructural development due to investors’ confidence because the governor brought credibility into governance. Contractors now execute their contracts with firm assurances that there will be payments during and after projects completion. These has re-enforced investors’ confidence.

Governor Okowa’s master stroke was the Delta State PDP party primaries. Despite the fact that he was in a position to wield influence, he allowed the people through the party delegates to choose who the party candidates will be in the general elections. Through this transparent process, candidates emerged with some incumbent losing out at the primaries. Unlike other states where there was rancour, it was not so in Delta because of the governor’s commitment to transparent, free and credible primaries. The peace currently being enjoyed by the party and the entire populace in the state is because of the democratic disposition of the governor.

Nigeria as a nation will enjoy peace and development if these traits are brought to bear in the leadership of the country. A multi-religious, ethnic and culturally diverse nation like Nigeria is in dire need of this leadership style.

Nigeria needs a leader who understands the unique configuration of her people. There certainly can be unity in diversity. The leader must understand that the people yearn to have a sense of belonging in the nation’s aspirations and accomplishments.

Making political appointments from a particular or some regions of the country without regard to the unique diversity of the country or the federal character principle cannot engender a lasting peace. A good leader must be able to give to the people a sense of participation in the running of the affairs of the country through these inclusive appointments.

The current agitation for independence and self-determination by groups like IPOB or the rise of insurgencies as well as the herders\farmers crisis are nothing but a reflection of the people’s disenchantment and lack of trust and faith in the existing leadership structure and style.

Youth restiveness and militancy is a direct consequence of unemployment and disillusionment. Concerted efforts should be made by government towards creating enabling environment for job creation, especially by the private sector. This can be achieved through programmes that will boost investors’ confidence and consequently attract investment.

Credibility in governance should not only be mouthed but it must be visible. It is only this visibility that will engender trust, faith and commitment to the government by the people.

Infrastructural development must be spread across the country without political discrimination and sentiments.

Okowa has shown that peace and development can be achieved by giving a sense of belonging to all, and bringing equity to bear in governance. Nigeria as a nation will prosper, develop and enjoy peace when sincerity and equity takes centre stage in the management of the affairs of the nation. Finally, Nigeria is not the only country with multi-ethnic and multi-religious configuration. What the country needs is a leadership that will be fair and be seen to be fair to all.