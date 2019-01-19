Okowa receives Vanguard’s 2018 Governor of the year award

Says Awards will spur him to Selflessly serve Deltans

BASKING in the euphoria of receiving series of awards in recognition of his administration’s excellent performance in the delivery of democratic dividends, Delta State Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has said the awards will spur him to continue with his selfless service to Deltans and humanity.

The governor made the disclosure Yesterday in Lagos shortly after receiving the “Governor of The Year, 2018 Award” at an annual personality award organised by Vanguard Newspaper Limited.

Governor Okowa who was accompanied by his wife, Dame Edith had on Thursday night, received Independent Newspapers “Governor Of The Year Award” and today he has been tipped to receive “Governor Of The Year (Infrastructure and Human Capital Development) award” at an award ceremony organised by DAAR Communications Limited, owners of African Independent Television (AIT).

According to the governor, “I want to give thanks to God almighty for this award, I want to thank my wife and my children for their support, I commend the sacrifices being made daily by members of the state executive council, political office holders which have made us succeed, but, most importantly, I thank Deltans for their partnership and I am happy to dedicate this award to them.”

“Deltans are wonderful, understanding people, through collaborative efforts, we have made great impact on the provision of infrastructure, development of our people to achieve prosperity for all Deltans; in the next four years, we hope to build on the successes we have made thus far, with God, effective partnership, we can,” Governor Okowa who was presented with the award by former Governor of Ogun State, Chief Segun Osoba said.

Two other Deltans, Mr Tony Elumelu (Vanguard Personality Of The Year, 2018) and Chief Rita Lori-Gbebor (Vanguard Lifetime Achievement) received awards at the ceremony where such personalities as Aminu Tambuwal (Vanguard Governor Of The Year), Udom Emmanuel (Governor Of The Year Award), Peter Amangbo (Vanguard Banker Of The Year), Lateef Jakande (Lifetime Achievement Award), among others bagged different categories of awards.

Chairman of the occasion, Sir Arthur Mbanefo, had congratulated all the award recipients, observing that, “they are all leaders in their respective fields of endeavor.”

He used the occasion to challenge Nigerians to get it right through the ballot box in the general elections asserting, “Nigeria is not working; it is in our hands to mend the brokenness of Nigeria and make it work again.”