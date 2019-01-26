By Ephraim Oseji

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has affirmed that the popularity of Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa has to do with his excellent performance and not the issue of equity as being argued in some quarters

Onuesoke said that the people of Delta state are calling for Okowa re-election not because of equity or zoning,but in recognition of his ground-breaking performance as the foremost Nigerian governor with the largest number of road projects, youth empowerment, skill acquisition, infrastructure development, as well as small and medium scale industry empowerments for indigenes of the state. He also noted that Okowa has done well by promoting peace, security and human capital development, which have altogether created prosperity for all Deltans within the record time of three and half years that Governor Okowa has been in office.

According to him, “Okowa’s popularity is in recognition of being the governor with the highest number of infrastructure development projects in Delta state. He is the foremost governor in terms of being the governor who most frequently visits project sites, completing abandoned projects as well as inspecting and commissioning new projects, thereby, creating comfort and prosperity for Deltans through his SMART administration.”

He stated that the people of Delta State are elated with the performance of Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa as Governor of the state and are determined to vote for him for another tenure in the 2019 general elections.

Onuesoke maintained that the people understand that the best way to appreciate the governor for the good work he has done was to support him to victory to consolidate on the remarkable achievements of his administration.

Onuesoke pointed out that because of Okowa’s performance, different organizations both in Nigeria and Diaspora honoured him with different awards , adding that the latest was Vanguard’s 2018 Governor Of The Year Award.