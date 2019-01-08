Okowa, Ogboru can’t match Omu in NUJ gov debate, polls— AGAP

By Ochuko Akuopha

OLEH—ALL Grand Alliance Party, AGAP, Delta State chapter, has said Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and the candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief Great Ogboru, cannot match its governorship candidate, Chief Brando Omu, in the planned Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Delta State Council debate and in the forthcoming general election.

Chairman of AGAP in the state, Prince Alex Oyoro, in a letter conveying the preparedness of the party to participate in the debate, said: “I am confident, our governorship candidate will floor Okowa, Ogboru and any other person both at the NUJ debate and at the elections.

“They are no the match to our candidate.”

The letter, addressed to the Chairman of the State council of NUJ, Mr. Michael Ikeogwu, said AGAP would ensure that it showcases its manifestoes and the stuff Omu was made of, telling the PDP to be ready to show Deltans its achievements since 1999 that would warrant the party to continue in office.

It also challenged APC to show Deltans what it has to do differently when it has failed at the national level.

AGAP commended NUJ for organising the debate, which it said would afford all parties the opportunity to market their candidates.