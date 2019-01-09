Okowa mobilises contractor with N3.5b on abandoned trans Warri road project

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta on Wednesday said that he has provided N3.5 billion to resume work on the abandoned Trans Warri-Ode Itsekiri road.

Okowa who disclosed this at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), campaign rally in Warri said the aim was to further boost economic activities in the oil-rich region.

Addressing the mammoth crowd, the governor said the 3 Kilometres multi-billion Naira project was abandoned by the contractor, Setraco Construction Company because the previous administration owed it N8.8 billion.

“I have mobilised the contractor handling the abandoned Trans Warri-Ode Itsekiri road with a sum of N3.5 billion to resume work on the road project.

“The project was abandoned because the company was owed about N8.8 billion,” he said.

Okowa assured the people that his administration was committed to addressing the perennial flooding in Warri and its environs.

He urged the electorates to vote en masse for PDP candidates in the state and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as president.

The governor said his re-election would enable him to consolidate on his achievements adding that he had constructed a lot of roads and other infrastructure in Warri.

“We have appointed consultants on the flood situation in Warri and environ and they have submitted their preliminary report.

“Very soon, work will commence on the project,” he said.

While commending the people on the peace that had returned to Warri, the governor urged them to sustain it to attract more development.

Okowa also advised the people to embark on house to house campaign to woo more electorates.

He urged them to be weary of other political parties that might come and deceive them with vague promises.

Also the deputy governor, Kingsley Otuaro urged the people to turn out and vote en masse for the PDP.

Mr Kingsley Esiso, the PDP chairman in Delta urged the electorates to vote for the party at all levels.

The Director-General, Delta PDP Campaign Organisation, Mr Solomon Funkekeme urged the people to replicate the massive turnout on election days and vote for the PDP.

The campaign train thereafter proceeded to Uvwie and Okpe Local Government Areas where the governor solicited for their votes and promised to consolidate on his achievements.

The campaign was flagged-off on Jan. 4, 2019 in Oghara, the country home of James Ibori, former Delta governor.