Okowa is touching lives, says Ossai

Team Hillary for Okowa 2019 says that the campaign of calumny mounted by some opposition groups against the second tenure Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in 2019 will fail woefully as he has touched the lives of the people of Delta State through his people-oriented programmes.

Director General of Team Hillary for Okowa 2019, Engineer Daniel Ossai, who is also the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Okowa on Project Monitoring, said at weekend: “Wherever you go to in Delta State you will see the imprint of Governor Okowa’s administration within the three and half years of his assumption of office.

“Is it in the area of human capital development? Or is it in the area of infrastructural development?

“Take for instance, in Abraka, the homestead of one of his challengers for the forthcoming governorship poll, Governor Okowa’s Midas touch is noticeable all over the town.

“Delta State has never had it so good since the commencement of democratic governance in 1999.

“Wherever you go in Delta State, the people are praising Governor Okowa and promising to vote him for a continuation of his people-oriented programmes across the length and breadth of the state.

“My advice for those who are either sitting on the fence or championing opposition against Governor Okowa is to join the moving train immediately or risk being left behind.”