Okowa inspects multi-billion naira Effurun-Otor/Ovwor bridge

DELTA State Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has described the multi-billion naira Effurun-Otor/Ovwor Bridge as very vital as it will meet the yearnings of the people to have access roads to their communities.

Governor Okowa who paid an inspection visit to the site of the bridge constriction on Tuesday expressed satisfaction that the contractor was delivering the project to specifications and on schedule.

The people of the impacted communities in Ughelli South local government area virtually turned the inspection visit to campaign rally as they rolled out drums, singing and justifying why Governor Okowa should be returned unopposed in his re-election bid.

In a brief interview, Governor Okowa recalled, “there was a time we came to inspect the road project and the people sent a delegation drawing our attention to the river which they must cross with canoe to meet their kits and kin; we looked at their plight and it is a thing of joy that we made the right decision; my joy is that the people are happy with what we are doing.”

“When we make promises, we try as much as possible, relying on God to keep the promise; no part of Delta State should be deprived of basic amenities, no matter who is involved that is why we are constructing roads in the creeks, very soon, we shall be commissioning more projects in the riverine communities,” he said, adding, “from what we can see, the bridge is 80 per cent completed and the contractor has promised to complete in February, which is the major work as the access roads can only be constructed once the bridge is ready.”

Commissioner for Works, Chief James Augoye disclosed that the bridge and road projects would cost more than N2 billion, stating, “I am proud to be part of this government, our Governor, Senator Okowa is committed, very passionate about road construction, he believes the communities in the state should be linked by road because of the socio-economic benefits of having good roads.”

Those who spoke at the project site, excitedly said, “Governor Okowa, the road master is God sent, he has given us road, vehicles can now get to our communities, we believe those who are contesting against him will step down, because, it is the turn of Delta North to complete two terms and we are comfortable with Dr Okowa as our Governor.”