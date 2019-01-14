Okowa, Ibori, others endorse “the Delta peace concert”

By Esther Onyegbula

Delta youths under the aegis of Delta peace concert has called for peaceful campaigns and elections among political parties, flag bearers and Nigerians.

This came even as they call on the Federal Government to proffer proper and proactive initiatives to curb and resist ugly menace of violence and social justice in violence prone region.

The organisers of Delta peace concert made this call during a press conference in Lagos.

According to the Executive Director, Delta Peace Concert, Ediri Obada (2things), “Over the years there have been records of pockets of violence in different places during periods of election and those incidents are been purported to be carried out by the youths.

“Records show that from the inception of any political Campaigns and electioneering processes in Nigeria the youth have consistently been an integral and most vulnerable part of the whole process, yet no adequate enlightenment programs to equip them and the general public to peacefully defend democratic process.

“No doubt times like this triggers widespread political violence because there is an exacerbated tension within fragile individuals, conflicts prone communities and oppressed societies.

“We believe that preventing violence before its eruption would not just be seen as one of the possibilities for free, fair and credible elections but more preferably as a rapid response mechanisms instead of the normal reactive approaches.”

He added that as the 2019 general elections draws close, the Delta Peace Concert is imperative to propagate the message of peace amongst youths, young people and with Rivers State being a flash point for electoral violence, proper and proactive initiatives must be put in place to curb and resist the ugly menace of violence and social justice”.

The concert which has been endorsed by notable Deltans, a modern peace building initiative will encourage the best practices, including mediation, sensitization, motivation, education and entertainment as a means to foster peace, cohabitation and reduction of violence and other social vices. It is an orientation technique targeted at young citizens to cause a shift in the attitude and behaviour of the general electorate which will eventually help mitigate the risks of election violence.

The concert which will hold at the Dome Event Centre Okpanam Road Asaba on 14th February, 2019 will leverage on the attraction by the celebrities and entertainment to put on exhibition, other aspects of the economic live of the State and goodwill that the State stands to lose or diminish if election violence is not averted.

Speaking on the same vein, the Director of programs, Oni Daniel said: “For there to be positive promotion of democracy and the prevention of election violence in Nigeria: which doesn’t have its sources solely tied with the upcoming elections, there should be appropriate set of policy instruments to address the frustration problems, financial incentives, implementation of unbiased election tribunals for the fears of those who result to violence as a means to win, disrupt, or protest election votes and results.

Delta Peace Concert, voter’s enlightenment Campaign as an advocacy for the support for a peaceful election, will also seek to address the temporal issues of youth involvement in election violence.

The concert will create an exhibition platform for non-entertainment entrepreneurs in other creative fields to showcase their works with the emphasis on prevention of election malpractice and resultant violence, Raffle draws and lottery, with the star prize of a brand new saloon car”.