Okowa dismisses APC as failure, urges electorate to vote PDP

By Jimitota Onoyume

WARRI— GOVERNOR Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has dismissed All Progressives Congress, APC, as a bundle of failure, urging electorate in the state to vote massively for Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, at all levels in the general poll.

Okowa, who spoke, weekend, at a rally of his party in Koko, headquarters of Warri North Local Government Area of the state, said the APC lied to Nigerians with its huge promises, adding that sadly the party had not met its campaign promises to Nigerians.

2019 elections’ll be between rich and poor – Amaechi

He said: “I want you people to move from one house to the other campaigning for the PDP. We are going to meet everybody that we know from the grassroots level and convince them to vote for PDP.

“I will also want you to vote for all PDP contestants in Delta State and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar at the presidential level because APC has lied to us. They told us that if they come to power things will be good. But today things are worst in the country.

“My second term ambition is not just for Okowa but for peace and equity in power rotation in the state. When we came into power in 2015, it was agreed by all Deltans that power will be rotated between the three senatorial districts in the state, which is what we are working at”