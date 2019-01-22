Okowa deserves more awards, second term – Ossai

Delta State Governor’s aide on media Mr. Ossai Ovie has said that the Delta State Governor Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa deserved more awards and a second term

Ossai who made this known in an interview with journalists during the weekend noting that the awards are given to governor Okowa by the Independent Newspapers, Vanguard Newspapers and Daar Communications Limited as governor of the Year are of inestimable value and meritorious awards.

“Governor Okowa is one governor in Nigeria who has performed beyond expectation.

As at the time he became governor, Delta State and Nigeria were under recession but with the managerial ability of Governor Okowa, he was able to manage the state resources wisely in transforming the state.

Today, Delta State under the administration of governor Ifeanyi Okowa has created over 40,000 jobs through the state Job Creation programmes, constructed over 300 roads across the three senatorial districts that made up Delta State, Revamped Technical Colleges across the state , Constructed over 4, 738 classrooms, Construction of drainages to check flood across the state , constructed hospitals, built bridges in the riverine communities, The first State in the country to start health insurance scheme ETC.

All these Achievements were done under limited resources

The governor has kept his Covenant with Deltans by spreading infrastructural development, human capital development, job creation to the three senatorial districts that made up the state” he said while calling on Deltans to support Governor Okowa for continuation.