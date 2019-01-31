Okowa commends Kelly for supporting 150 indigent women, others

THE Governor of Delta State, Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa, has commended Hon. Kelly Oghenekevwe, for bringing succour to 150 indigent women and their families along with over 350 members of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in Ughelli North Constituency 1, Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state.

Okowa who was represented by Hon. Sam Obi at the event, described the gesture as a welcome development that gives indigent persons in the area a sense of belonging. He thanked Oghenekevwe for such support for the Governor as he seeks another four-year term in office. He said Team Kelly 4 Okowa support group will mobilise support in the area to realise his ambition including other candidates of the party.

He said: “We commend Hon. Kelly for this gesture of bringing succour to 150 indigent women along with over 350 persons drawn from the constituency benefiting from the intervention.

“I am surprised at what Hon. Kelly Oghenekevwe is doing for the good people of Constituency 1. He has not only made the party proud but has also made election easy in Ughelli North Constituency 1.”

Others who were beneficiaries include 200 persons who were given N10, 000 each to boost their businesses for economic growth of the state and also a pastor who was given a Toyota Corolla car to enable him reach out to more souls in and outside the state.

Also speaking was the Delta State Chairman of the PDP, Kingsley Esiso, who lauded Kelly’s commitment to add value to the lives of grassroots people, thereby reducing the governance burden on the Governor and his team.

“With the caliber of persons I have seen today, it is obvious that Ughelli North Constituency 1 is working and am impressed with what l have seen.”

He called on the people to support the governor on empowering women in the state at all levels irrespective of their backgrounds.