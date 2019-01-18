Okowa bags “Governor of the year award “

.. Attributes Success Stories To Partnership With Deltans, Years Of Experience In Governance

DELTA State Governor Dr Ifeanyi Okowa yesterday emerged “Governor of The Year, 2018” for his diligent delivery of democratic dividends and working to make Nigeria’s democracy better.

Governor Okowa while receiving the award christened “Independent Newspaper Award” at an impressive event held at Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos attributed his success stories to years of learning the act of governance and strong partnership with the people of Delta State in delivering democratic dividends.

It would be recalled that the governor was once Secretary to local government council, Chairman of local government council, Commissioner for Agriculture and at a time too, Commissioner for Health and water resources, Secretary to the Delta State Government, Senator before emerging as the Governor of Delta State.

According to the governor who thanked the organisers of the award ceremony, “recall that last year I was here to receive the ‘Man of The Year Award, 2017’ and I am honoured again today, these are possible because we are in perfect relationship with our people back home.”

“I thank God for His blessings, though, the terrain was tough but, I am able to succeed with our people because of the experience we have garnered in the act of governance over the years; in partnership with all Deltans that are now, more united than ever, as a government, we will continue to ensure good governance and better days ahead for us all,” Governor Okowa who attended the event with an array of personalities said.

He asserted, “I am comfortable saying that we are achieving results which has earned us several awards, including this Governor Of The Year Award because of partnership, positive partnership that brings confidence and satisfaction to our people no matter where they may be and as an individual, I will continue to appreciate Deltans for the genuine partnership with my administration. “

The Governor of Bayelsa State, Hon. Seriake Dickson emerged Man Of The Year at the event which he dedicated to the people of Bayelsa State.

Governor Dickson congratulated Governor Okowa for receiving the Governor Of The Year Award, noting that the Delta State Governor and other award recipients at the ceremony, “have contributed greatly to the building of the nation.”

Some of the award recipients were the Governor of Rivers State, Mr Nyesom Wike (Political Icon Of The Year, 2018), Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State (Governor Of The Year In Entrepreneurship, 2018), Enugu State Governor, Mr Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Grassroots Development Governor Of The Year, 2018), Aare Afe Babalola (Achiever Of The Year, 2018), Delta State Oil Producing Area Developmental Commission (DESOPADEC) (Outstanding State Agency Of The Year, 2018), Air Peace (Airline Of The Year, 2018), among numerous others.

Chairman of the occasion, Engr. Mansur Ahmed observed that the occasion was to honour “men and women who have distinguished themselves; for Nigeria to be great, we have to recognise, honour our great men and women.”

Earlier in a welcome address, the Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of Independent Newspapers Limited, organisers of the award ceremony, Mr Ade Ogidan said, “we are here today to celebrate great Nigerians who have distinguished themselves and made great impact on nation building, this event is to tell a story of achievers with impeccable profile.”