Okorocha’s party dumps Buhari, adopts Atiku

The Action Alliance (AA), party, formed by the Imo state governor, Rochas Okorocha, in 2005 has said that it would throw its support, no for Buhari but behind the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, for the coming election.

Governor Okorocha formed the AA in 2005 after he was unable to secure a presidential tickets in the PDP and APGA years back.

Recall that in the run-up to the 2019 election, Okorocha’s son in-law, Uche Nwosu, defected from the APC to the AA after he was denied governorship ticket in APC.

Despite his defection, Governor Okorocha has not relented to seize any opportunity to campaign for his son in-law. Although Okorocha says his son in-law remains APC in spirit, he, however, maintains that Mr. Nwosu must succeed him as Governor of the state even though he is in AA.

Meanwhile, the AA has insisted that it recognizes no other but Atiku/Obi for president and running mate.

He said the only link Okorocha has with the party is that his son in-law is contesting under the prty.

The party made its position known on Monday in a statement by its national, Kenneth Udeze.

According to him, all the executive committees of the party as well as other members maintains their ground on their support for Abubakar.

The party said it will work for the emergence of Atiku/Obi presidency.

According to him, “We are for Atiku/Obi leadership and we are glad to work with all believers of true federalism and efficient administration of governance at all levels to accomplish this as we approach the forthcoming elections.

“The National Executive Committees (NEC) of our party are on the same page concerning our support for Atiku, same with all our state chapters in this matter.

“We hereby restate out position through this medium that AA as a certified and active member of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has not for a moment reconsidered or wished to alter that position.

“For your information, AA moved the motion for the adoption of Atiku as the Presidential Candidate of CUPP, and we are on it to the end,” he said.

“It is our unshakable/unfailing resolve to work for the emergence of Atiku/Obi, in the presidential election, and that we must not only be seen to be doing, but to truly do.

“The only relationship between him (Okorocha) and AA is that Uche Nwosu is contesting on its platform and we are poised to deliver….”

“I will not hesitate to invoke from relevant sections of our Party Constitution to deal with erring members no matter how highly placed, as AA constitution which I swore to protect remains supremely sacrosanct. Please be warned,”