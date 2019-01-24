Okorocha splashes N7.5bn on school children

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri—Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State, yesterday said that he had released N7.5billion as a parting gift for the renovation of all government owned primary and secondary schools in the state.

Okorocha said this in Owerri, through his Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo, during the unveiling and distribution of new school bags, educational materials as well as financial donations to all the students and their teachers at the Heroes Square.

The governor described the gesture as a practical show of his love for the education sector, saying that among other things, the education sector is thriving in Imo.

As a parting gift, the governor was said to have distributed “sandals, desks, uniforms, bags, employed more than four thousand teachers and remodeled the premier schools in Owerri and its environs to enable the free education programme take off on a very solid foundation.

Okorocha said: “I have just come to dramatize our love for education. Education is our number one industry and the best gift you can give a child is education. And today, we can see that free education has done well in Imo State.

“The programme can be adjudged successful from all indications. I am grateful to all the teachers for keeping the flag of free education flying.