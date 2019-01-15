Okorocha, Nwosu lose more allies

By Chidi Nkwopara

OWERRI—Fresh die-hard followers of Governor Rochas Okorocha’s “Agburu Anyi” faction of the All Progressives Congress, APC, have reportedly left the group.

As at the last count, the likes of former Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere and Sir Jude Agbaso, as well as his elder brother, Chief Martin Agbaso and the two former secretaries to the Government of Imo State, Sir Jude Ejiogu and Sir George Eche, have abandoned the Okorocha faction.

Other APC chieftains that have jumped the Okorocha ship are the arrowhead of the Allied Forces, Dr. Theodore Ekechi, Chief Charles Chalvon Amadi, Prince Marcellinus Nlemigbo, Engr. Obinna Nshirim, Ichie Best Mbanaso, Chima Anozie, Kingsley Ononuju, Rex Anunobi,Chief Vitalis Orikeze Ajumbe, Senator Ifeanyi Araraume and his son, Ifeanyi Araraume (Jnr), as well as Senator Hope Uzodinma.

There are also the likes of Chief Uche Onyeagucha, Chief Allan B. Onyemaechi, Nick Oparandudu, Mayor Njoku, the APC National Organizing Secretary, Chief Emmanuel Ibediro and a host of others.

Explaining why he left Okorocha, during a telephone interview, Engr. Nshirim, a former Commissioner for Information and Strategy, told Vanguard that it was wrong for the governor’s group to oppose party directives.

“I don’t see how I will continue opposing party positions and directives. The party is supreme and since the group was not prepared to respect legitimate instructions and party leadership, I had to quietly withdraw from the group”, Nshirim said.

Although he resisted the temptation of giving further details, Nshirim however said that “those that share my views, have equally left the group and either returned to APC or pitched their tents in other parties”.

Speaking also at a different forum, the National Organising Secretary of the APC, Chief Emmanuel Ibediro, explained that he was not comfortable with the way some members of the Okorocha group not only resolved to work against the party, they have also joined Action Alliance, AA.

“The APC is not in alliance with AA and those playing double deal by attending meetings of both parties, are simply causing confusion. You cannot serve two masters at the same time.”